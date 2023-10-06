PT was completely focused on recovery and had not spoken to ministers since the surgery

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) already receives calls and communicates with ministers over the phone even though he is still recovering at Palácio da Alvorada. He is still recovering from two surgeries, on his eyelids and hip. The medical recommendation is that he could return to work as needed, but that he remain in isolation due to post-operative infections. Normally, anyone who contacts Lula by phone needs to call his personal advisor, Valmir Moraes, or his chief of staff, Marco Aurélio Santana Ribeiro. The president does not have his own cell phone. According to reports collected by Power360 Along with members of the government leadership, First Lady Janja da Silva, however, has been filtering contacts during this period of the president’s recovery. These contacts, which were restricted, began to be made more frequently once the president improved.