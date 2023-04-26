Mexico.- Taking a weekend off from work and routine, the Mexican host Rocio Sanchez Azuara He surprises his followers by appearing in a bathing suit from the beach, receiving many compliments.

The headline of Get closer to Rocío impressed everyone by showing the wonderful body that she has at almost 60 years of age of age, managing to receive a large number of positive comments and more than thirty thousand likes.

Rocio Sanchez Azuara, from 59 yearsspent a great weekend at the beach modeling a two piece swimsuit in neon yellow and dark glasses, revealing the perfect figure she maintains.

At ALMOST 60 years old, Rocío Sánchez Azuara surprises in a bathing suit

We invite you to read:

Without hesitation, Rocío is one of the best preserved famous in all of Mexicolooking spectacular and wonderful, according to her followers, “always radiant despite the adversities that life has thrown her way.”

For TV Azteca, the famous woman is one of its most prominent fashion icons, as she always wears the best outfits, perfect for mature women of her age.