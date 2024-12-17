Wladimir Klitschko, a retired boxer since 2017, is apparently considering getting back into the ring. A fight against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Ussyk in Riyadh would bring him millions. But even the world association is reportedly worried about an undignified appearance.

In the end, Wladimir Klitschko had not regained his title, and yet he left a champion. He had once again put on a great fight, perhaps even the biggest of his career. April 2017, the 41-year-old Klitschko had knocked Anthony Joshua, 14 years his junior, down twice and got up again four times; it went back and forth until the referee ended the fight in the eleventh round. IBF world champion Joshua attacked Klitschko, but he remained standing, at least. Klitschko had the thrill again thrill brought back to heavyweight boxing. He ended his career almost four months later.