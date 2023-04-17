The Brazilian attacking midfielder born in 1981 has signed a contract until the end of the season with Juventude, a Brazilian second division club. In 2012 Nenê became top scorer in Ligue 1 with 21 goals together with Olivier Giroud…

He just doesn’t want to hang up his boots. The 41-year-old attacking midfielder Anderson Luis de Carvalho, known as Nenê, has signed a contract with Brazilian Serie B club Juventude until the end of the season (December 31, 2023).

Nenê has worn the Vasco da Gama shirt in the last two seasons. The last experience in Europe dates back to 2015 at West Ham. Nenê played under the Eiffel Tower at Paris Saint-Germain from 2010 to 2013 scoring 48 goals in 112 overall appearances.

At the end of the 2011/2012 season, Nenê finished top scorer in Ligue 1 with 21 goals together with Olivier Giroud, at the time the striker of that Montpellier champion of France for the first time in its history. Nenê’s PSG in 2012 finished second, -3 from mhsc extension. See also Genoa, the goal is to immediately archive the ko of Reggio Calabria

Now for Nenê, who will turn 42 on 19 July, a new adventure with Juventude begins. The green-and-white club from the city of Caxias do Sul will make their league debut this weekend at home against Botafogo-SP.

