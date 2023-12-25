I was dazzled by the passion, and astonished by the faces searching for knowledge within the folds of the book, and I began to look forward to these buds, as they opened in the moment from the longings of the people of the house for a title that radiates meaning, and for a name that presents itself to the reader, as the beginning of a relationship between the eye and the word, and between meaning and the longings of lovers.

At the Al Ain Book Festival, there were bouquets of roses sliding on the slopes of the local publishing houses, perfuming the place with the fragrance of passion, the human passion for a word that illuminates the homes of the mind, and results in a leap of knowledge, despite what was said, and it is said that the Arab person does not read, but what the Language Center presented Arabic is one of the exciting and dazzling songs topped by the popular song that accompanied the exhibition, as if it were the songs of the sky heralding the fall of rain. These wonderful evenings, and with the diligent follow-up of the young officials, Al-Rayyan, with awareness and awareness of the importance of emphasizing that life is a song, we are the lovers who tune its melodies when we… There is a harp of love in the place, and when we are in the place, a cloud of dust, its winter coat, for a moment sparkles with drops, the lips of lovers become wet, as if they were dust on the tongue of beautiful revelation. At the Al Ain Book Festival, Al Ain was wider than the continents of the world and was sending an editorial message stating that man on this earth is a reading being par excellence, if the conditions are provided for him and the paths of reading are achieved for him. The Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language is the cradle of roads, the slave of sidewalks, and the construction of… A castle that has its place in the conscience of the people in this country. This castle is made of the clay of the earth. It is the castle of the relationship between the word and the song. Who among us has not been delighted by the melodies of Ali bin Rougha, Hareb Hassan, Hamdan Al-Watani, and many others, they made us happy and put a smile on our time. They made the song a companion in the desert and a companion during long journeys.

So this is a remarkable genius, from the position’s perspective, and a creative gesture that lays the foundation for more wonderful and important gestures, as long as awareness is present, and ambition is attached to the interests, of the officials, and of our youth, on whose shoulders the nation places the task of promoting the book, because it is the noblest sitter, and it is the most beautiful writer. And it is the most complete conclusion… The days of the festival have passed, like rain, and have left in our minds the ears of grass rustling between the ribs. They have left the beautiful pictures, filled with joy and young in the heart, and here we are approaching the Abu Dhabi Book Fair, even though we are several months away from it, but we will see it soon. Because, in general, the exhibition, and the bigger brother of the Al Ain Gallery, are both managed by minds that grew between a forest and a palm tree, and the forest was able to provide shade, and the palm tree fills the quiver of life, with the nectar of clusters, a bright yellow color that pleases the onlookers.

This is how we feel as we approach the device that prints words, and this is how the word exercises the molars of lovers, and we are filled with a longing that swells its army with heat, and attacks us with the fingertips of delicious pain, and we are in a dilemma, the dilemma of the love of the book. We pray for our brothers in charge of this important chemical laboratory for more success and good health in the amazing performance. Because they entertained us, and because they lit candles of joy for us as we entered the doors of the publishing houses, which spread like roses in the gardens of joy, like the fragrant scent in the arms of a bright eye, and in conjunction with the sound of the oud, the cloud patches in the sky were shaking the conscience of existence, and presenting themselves, like a book known as the meaning of rain. .