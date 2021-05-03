Even in the midst of the concern that the coronavirus generates every day, in the agricultural field this Sunday the death of Martín Biscayart, a 63-year-old veterinarian who died in Pergamino, caused special consternation. forged a national projection as an agribusiness producer and entrepreneur with a focus on forage seeds.

He also stood out as a ruralista leader: between 1997 and 2001, he chaired the Rural Society of Pergamino (SRP), but beyond that position, before and after exercising it, he showed a commitment that exceeded formal roles and earned sector recognition.

The death occurred after catching Covid-19, due to complications from a cruel lung disease with which he had struggled for years.

Always thriving, Biscayart led the family business identified by his surname, which has 35 years of growing trajectory and a market positioning that transcends the north of Buenos Aires, through an extended network of distributors.

Just two months ago we spoke with enthusiasm, for the investment of one million dollars to expand the capacity of its production plant. “The objective – he explained – is to offer producers a seed with the best possible quality. We have a strong commitment to livestock. Adapting our plant allows us to maintain an efficient control in the processes and attend to the needs of the dairy or meat producer ”.

Specialized in both research and production of forage seeds, such as in service crops, sorghum and turf, a pre-cleaning machine, a dryer, a circuit of wheels and augers were added to the existing treatment plant, temperature sensors and remote monitoring, a system of automation PLC and an automatic palletizer. In addition, warehouses of more than a thousand square meters and a cold room of 1,720 cubic meters were added.

He also showed a special push for the dairy, cattle and sheep production, which he deployed with associative will and eagerness to reach consumers with quality food products.

Constructive in spirit, Biscayart always encouraged participation, both in the agricultural and community spheres. His son Tomás already has a prominent role in the Chamber of Seed Producers of the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange: holds the position of secretary on the board of directors of that entity.

One of the many who was inspired by Biscayart is the current president of the SRP, Jorge Josifovich, who dismissed him with heartfelt friend words. He stressed that he was “an eternal participant in how much commission will be formed in Pergamino. You gave a lot of your time to our community and you will have had to tolerate proposals diametrically opposed to your reason, however, you turned your back on no one “.

And he added: “Your representation before the organizations, as always, has been impeccable. To touch an important theme in La Rural you were always the honorary consultant; surely well earned respect“.