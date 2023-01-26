Let’s find out together how ‘Little Hercules’ is today, the strongest child in the world

Known as ‘Little Hercules’, for his impressive physique at just 7 years old, Richard Sandrak is now a trainer, nutritionist, stuntman in Hollywood and no longer sports the same muscles today. Able to lift up to 100 pounds by babyUkrainian Richard Sandrak became very popular years ago for his impressive musculature.

Known as the strongest boy in the world, Richard showed off his abs, biceps and legs apart like Jean-Claude Van Damme. But time has passed and the look of him is very different now since he is less muscular. today, in fact, Richard works as a nutritionist and stuntman in Hollywood.

Richard was educated in a school of martial arts. Everyone assured that by the age of 8 the boy had managed to have the most powerful and fastest arms and legs in the world. You will never believe it but at that time the child could lift up to 100 kilos of weight. Incredible!

These were his words about his life released in a documentary Of Inside Edition:

I don’t regret my past, I’m proud, but now it’s true that I’m not the least bit interested in my body fat index,” in an Inside Edition documentary about his life.

And, continuing, Richard Sandrak he added:

I am very proud of my past. It’s not something I want to hide from people, it’s that I don’t want to live off my memory.

Today the “little Hercules” has completely put aside the bodybuilding and leads a fairly normal life. At least that’s what he assures himself in a report made by the American television program Inside Edition.

At 30, Richard is no longer a media star like before, nor does he participate in the Arnold Classic and can eat pizzas, hamburgers and all the desserts he wants. A clear example that childhood experiences shouldn’t mark anyone’s life.