Aeroparque returned, the flights returned, but the pre-set rate for taxis did not return. On the contrary, the system that allows knowing the cost of the trip before getting in the car was temporarily without effect and today the service operates with meter.

It will be like this until adapting the system to the current times of social distancing: with QR code and without contact with machines or paper tickets. The Ministry of Transportation and Public Works of Buenos Aires indicated that the change will demand “a few weeks”.

The system preset rate of taxis at Jorge Newbery Airport was implemented in March 2019 and it worked for a whole year. It was based on totem poles installed in the national arrivals hall that delivered tickets with a predetermined price depending on the final destination and the amount of luggage.

That amount was the one that the passenger had to pay the taxi driver. Thus, people were not surprised when paying, because the driver couldn’t turn on the clock nor charge more than what was marked on the ticket.

After the reopening of the Aeroparque, there are few taxis and the fixed rate system stopped working, which will be implemented again in a few weeks, according to sources from the Buenos Aires government. Photo: Germán Garcia Adrasti

At first there were complaints: the taxi drivers accused a difference of 20% with what would have marked the clock. But the necessary adjustments were made and by March 2020 the system was making people feel safer to passengers and conform to many taxi drivers.

Shortly after, the pandemic arrived, the border closure, the works at the Buenos Aires airport: it took another year for the terminal to reopen and to recover relative normality. Up to a point: even though there are fewer flights, passengers have a much more difficult homecoming than expected.

In 2019 it had also been announced that the system would also be implemented in the Retiro bus terminal (closed for now), at the airport Ezeiza and at the Cruise Terminal. But none of that happened.

At the end of last year the Legislature voted to modify the Traffic Code to take the pre-established rate to other spaces. It will be through applications to hire trips such as BA Taxi or those that use fleets that operate in the City.

Delays in arrival

It is that, on the one hand, the ordering that the totem system provided is missing. On the other hand, taxis are properly lacking. It happened to Nicolás (47), a resident of Almagro who arrived at Aeroparque on Wednesday at midnight from Tucumán.

“When I left the terminal I was surprised that the totems were gone. Many people did not know that and in the docks outside there were no taxis. A row of 150 people to wait for cars to arrive, ”says Nicolás, who ended up taking an Uber almost an hour later.

The predetermined rate system began to work in 2019 with totems that allowed entering the trip data to obtain the rate. With the reopening of the terminal, the Buenos Aires government said that it will be implemented again but with QR codes and other technology. Photo: Germán García Adrasti

Couldn’t get one before. He admits that he could have tried take bus 160 or 37, but he had stayed far from the stop and he didn’t know whether to go to it or keep waiting for a car.

The barrier and camera system that was used to check that the taxis looking for passengers were enabled and with up-to-date documentation was also suspended. And that the necessary rotation to avoid the development of the mafias that take over the stops.

Will now be inspectors of the Taxis Operational Management of the Buenos Aires Government those in charge of checking through the Rutax (Unique Registry of Taxis) that the vehicles that enter have permission. They will also sort the lines after the arrival of flights.

Until the closure of Aeroparque, the entry of taxis to the docks of the Arrivals sector was controlled through a barrier synchronized with a patent reader camera. That camera in turn was connected in real time with the Rutax database.

If no irregularities were detected when scanning the patent, the barrier was raised, allowing a line of up to eight taxis to form. If the taxi did not have the papers in order, he was prohibited from entering and the Airport Security Police (PSA) decided whether to fine the driver or hijack the vehicle.

That system had been implemented at the end of 2017 to achieve greater transparency in a questioned service, avoid the concentration of taxi drivers of certain companies and favor the rotation of taxis.

Although now it is still with inspectors instead of cameras, take a taxi in Airpark In the last few days, that moderately ordered experience that was enjoyed a year ago has ceased to be.

SC