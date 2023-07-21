Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/20/2023 – 21:33 Share

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, participated this Thursday (20th) in a solemn session to launch the Hélio Jaguaribe Collection, at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), in Rio de Janeiro, as part of the celebrations for the centenary of the scholar. Jaguaribe was the ninth occupant of chair 11 at the institution and would have turned 100 in April.

The minister highlighted one of the most striking characteristics of Jaguaribe, the concern to “promote and implement public rationality to democratically expand, with freedom and equality, the power and control of Brazilian society over its destiny”. He stated that this concern could be extended to the whole of Latin American society by defending a more autonomous action by the countries in the region.

Vieira cited the book “O nacionalismo na actualidade Brasileira”, published by Jaguaribe in 1958, in which he strongly criticized the exaggerated nationalism that scared away investments from other countries in Brazil. The Brazilian lawyer, sociologist, political scientist and writer considered rapprochement with neighboring countries a strategic imperative for Brazilian foreign policy.

Integration

Mauro Vieira recalled that this position for South American integration is contained in the 1988 Constitution and constitutes the north of Brazilian foreign policy, except for the four years of the previous government. The minister referred to the recent meeting of south american leaderswhich took place in May of this year, in Brasilia, when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received ten heads of state and one head of government to resume the integrationist agenda among all South American countries, after a nine-year hiatus

The result of this meeting was the Brasília Consensus, where the 12 leaders of the region affirmed the resumption of the construction of a common destiny for South America. Vieira assured that the Lula government will rebuild “with obstinacy, the regional institutions essential for the sustainability, security and good coexistence of the regional environment of Brazil”. He underlined that Latin American integration in general and South American integration in particular is the only ideology of the Brazilian government.

“Hélio Jaguaribe had the extraordinary vision to identify this inescapable circumstance in that book. It is the geostrategic imperative of South America, added to the ideal of solidarity with Latin America and the Caribbean that the diplomacy of the Lula government wants to face”, explained the minister.

Life

Hélio Jaguaribe was born in Rio de Janeiro on April 23, 1923 and died at his home in Copacabana, due to multiple organ failure, on September 9, 2018. He graduated in law, in 1946, from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ).

In 1952, with a group of young social scientists, he started a study project to reformulate the understanding of Brazilian society, founding the Brazilian Institute of Economics, Sociology and Politics (Ibesp), of which he was general secretary.

In 1964, Jaguaribe publicly criticized the military coup that overthrew the government of then-president João Goulart and, therefore, went to live in the United States until 1969, where he taught at three institutions: Harvard University (from 1964 to 1966); Stanford University (from 1966 to 1967); and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (from 1968 to 1969).

In 1983, he received his doctor’s degree. honorary cause from the University of Mainz, Germany. In 1992, it was the Federal University of Paraíba that awarded him the same title. He also received the degree from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2001.

In 2001, he published in Brazil and Mexico two volumes of research entitled A critical study of history (in Portuguese: A critical study of history) and, in mid-2004, began a new work Man’s place in the cosmos, a new study. Hélio Jaguaribe was elected to join the ABL in March 2005.