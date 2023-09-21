Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/20/2023 – 22:51

There is the before and after the night of March 14, 2018. This was the tone adopted by family members of Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes in speeches made on the night of this Wednesday (20) in a busy auditorium at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ). Each of them, in their own way, said they took on the task of keeping the legacy of the victims’ dream alive. At the same time, they demanded justice.

The statements took place at the opening table of the 1st International Justice Seminar by Marielle and Anderson. The event runs until Friday (22). In total, there will be eight tables at which issues such as the racialization of the debate on human rights, the role of the United Nations (UN) in protecting human rights defenders, impunity for crimes against life, strategies for fighting for justice in cases of political feminicide and the genocide of the black population.

Marielle’s companion, architect and urban planner Monica Benício was elected in the 2020 elections as a councilor in Rio de Janeiro. In her assessment, the achievements obtained by people linked to Marielle in recent years are the result of a collective construction. According to her, there is a movement inspired by the dreams of the murdered councilwoman. Benício demanded answers.

“There are 2016 days without Marielle and Anderson. I do a daily public count, because we understand that it is too long for our personal longing. But, above all, it is also too long for a democracy that was built in a very fragile way on the blood of the black people, on the blood of the indigenous people,” she said.

Marielle Franco had been the fifth most voted councilor in Rio de Janeiro in the 2016 elections and was in her first term when she was killed. She was returning from an activity when the car she was in, driven by driver Anderson Gomes, was the target of shots fired from another vehicle. Former police officers Élcio Queiroz and Ronnie Lessa, accused of being the executors, are arrested and awaiting trial in the case. The perpetrators of the crime, however, are still unknown. The investigations remain ongoing.

“As Abdias Nascimento says, when the blood of innocent people is shed, we have a moral obligation to ensure that their stories, struggles and legacies are not lost in time. And that is what we, as a family, continue to do”, said Luyara Franco, Marielle’s only daughter. Now 24 years old, she was 18 when she lost her mother.

Luyara is a physical education student and co-founder of the Marielle Franco Institute, responsible for organizing the seminar. It is a non-profit entity created by the councilwoman’s family with the aim of empowering black women, LGBTQIA+ people and peripheral people and promoting the construction of a more fair and equal world.

“Doing justice for my mother and Anderson goes beyond finding answers and holding the perpetrators accountable. Doing justice for my mother and Anderson also involves ensuring that no one [vida de] another black woman is interrupted. It is to show that we will not back down that we are ready and will continue fighting for a better, more dignified, equal life”, said Luyara.