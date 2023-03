Monday, March 6, 2023, 4:35 p.m.



| Updated 23:21h.



“The rate of excavation is low, six meters per month, but safety is taking precedence and, if no new incidents appear, the civil works could be completed by the summer of 2025.” Responsible for the Euskal Trenbide Sarea (ETS), the agency dependent on the Government …

This content is exclusive for subscribers