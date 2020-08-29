In Berlin, where thousands of residents came out to protest against the measures taken by the authorities in the fight against coronavirus, they began to chant “Putin!” This is reported by the journalist of the Kremlin pool Dmitry Smirnov in his Telegram-channel.

In the video posted, a voiceover says that he asked the protesters why they came out with Russian flags. “It’s simple: because Putin can put pressure on Trump,” the man said.

As previously reported, about 18 thousand people gathered on the main street of Friedrichstrasse, this is one of the largest actions of this kind in the past few years. Three thousand police officers are on duty at the scene, water cannons are driven. In the suburbs of Berlin, units of the Bundeswehr were seen, as well as tanks.