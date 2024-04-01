At the Pioneer mine in the Amur region, the rescue operation of 13 miners was stopped

At the Pioneer mine in the Amur region, the rescue operation of 13 miners who were trapped underground two weeks ago was stopped. This was reported at the mine, reports TASS.

The Pioneer administration clarified that the rescue operation had to be stopped due to the risk of another collapse. All wells drilled to places where people could be found showed that the workings were flooded with water, clay and ice.

The company promised to pay the miners' relatives a lump sum of the miner's annual salary – it will be provided to each family member. Subsequently, the children of miners will be paid their average monthly earnings until they reach adulthood.

13 miners were trapped at a mine in the Amur region on March 18 due to a collapse. The rescue operation lasted two weeks; specialists drilled four wells to explore the situation underground. The mine also suspended clearing of rubble due to soil mobility and the risk of another rock breakthrough.

The mine director was taken into custody. He was charged with violating safety requirements during work. The Investigative Committee also opened a case under the article of negligence.