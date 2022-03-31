On the eve of leaving office to run for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, made a 53-minute speech on Thursday night, 30, to an audience of friends, businessmen, allies and secretaries. in which he said that he “does not assume” that he will be a candidate and signaled that he would accept to give up the dispute.

The toucan participated in a dinner organized by businessman Marcos Arbaitman, his longtime friend, and surprised with a conciliatory speech at the moment when the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, signals that he will fight for the vacancy of PSDB candidate despite having missed last year’s previews.

“I do not impose my name, on the contrary. I don’t assume it has to be me. It is necessary to have greatness and a high spirit”, said the governor of São Paulo. As usual, the toucan criticized President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, extolled their “legacy” in office – the main one being the vaccine against covid-19 -, recalled the times he worked as an office boy and reaffirmed his position against re-election.

In a change of narrative from the previous elections he contested, Doria reduced the burden of antipetismo and took aim at Bolsonaro. “Our flag cannot be usurped, as if it were a sect,” he said. The toucan also criticized the “censorship” of artists at the Lollapalooza festival, determined – and later withdrawn – by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) at the request of the PL, the president’s party.

Vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) did not attend the dinner.

Doria will have an intense schedule this Thursday, 31. In the morning, he goes to the Ipiranga Museum, which will reopen in September, to deliver “restoration works” and thus leave his mark on a ball shared with the federal government.

Then, he will visit works at Parque da Cidadania, in Heliópolis, participate in a park concession auction at B3, downtown, and end the day with a great “municipalist” act at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, with hundreds of mayors and allies. .

