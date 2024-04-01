The Kiev region is building new fortifications and anti-tank trenches to protect its residents and the capital, whose mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Sunday (31) that it has been and continues to be the target of Russian attacks.

“We have installed defensive lines: dragon's teeth, anti-tank ditches and other non-explosive barriers. Almost 10 thousand concrete pyramids have already been installed and an anti-tank ditch has been built”, detailed the head of the Military Administration of the Kiev region, Ruslan Kravchenko, in his social media.

Kravchenko stated that it is about building defensive lines and establishing an effective system of barriers, aiming for the safety of its inhabitants.

In turn, the mayor of the capital stated in an interview with the German newspaper Bild that Kiev remains “an objective” of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, although he assured that the city “is better prepared than two years ago”, when Kremlin troops tried in vain to seize Ukrainian territory.

“If Putin makes this decision (to advance towards Kiev again), it will be a bloody decision,” he warned, insisting on the need for more anti-aircraft defense systems.

Images of Zelensky's inspection of new fortifications and trenches in the northeastern region of Sumi, on the border with Russia

Kiev is the best protected city in the country in relation to anti-aircraft missiles and the Patriot system, designed by the United States. However, since the US Congress obstructed international aid and Putin's offensive grew, Ukraine has encountered several obstacles ahead in continuing to defend its territory.

In recent weeks, the European Union (EU) sent a first installment of the five billion package for the next four years to Kiev, trying to meet the “emergency” needs of the Ukrainian Army. “Funding is flowing to cover Ukraine’s urgent needs and the country has built a solid foundation for European Union support until the end of 2027,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement alongside the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on the occasion.

On the 28th, the head of the Kiev City Military Administration, Sergei Popko, announced that the capital's security will be reinforced after the latest ballistic missile attacks and in the face of Russia's threats to increase the number of bombings against civilian targets.

Added to the attacks were the arrests of agents from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) who were preparing missile attacks against the television tower in Kiev and units of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as against energy infrastructures. in the Ukrainian capital.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) also detained in Kiev an accomplice of Russian military intelligence (GUR) who attempted to infiltrate the headquarters of the Ukrainian Paratroopers Command as a chaplain.

The fortifications in the Kiev region are part of the order given by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of last year, when Russia regained the initiative at the front after the Ukrainian summer offensive ended without the expected results.

On the 11th, Zelensky announced that Ukraine is moving forward with the construction of new fortifications on three different lines along the 2,000-kilometer contact line, which includes border areas with the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian president this week visited the new fortifications being built in the northeastern region of Sumi.

Recently, the Sumi region was heavily bombed by Russia



Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal had announced in January an allocation of almost US$500 million (R$2.5 billion) for the construction of fortifications. At the time, the Ukrainian press and experts considered the authorities' decision to reinforce the fortifications to be late, as Russia has been strengthening its defensive lines for more than a year.