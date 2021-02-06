I.In a cave near Dietfurt (Neumarkt district), around 50 kilometers west of Regensburg, there was a fatal accident. As reported by Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) and the “Donaukurier”, one of four experienced cave explorers got into trouble at a depth of 700 meters. The Upper Palatinate police headquarters announced the death of the researcher on Saturday. Further details about the course of the accident and the victim remained open at first.

The researchers entered the mountain with special diving equipment in order to measure new areas. After the accident that was noticed, one of the group of four went back to get help. He then went back down with a specialized cave diver. Specialized cave diving teams from Erlangen were also still on the way on Saturday evening to save the injured man. However, the rescue came too late.

“A group of divers entered a cave system,” reported a spokesman for the police headquarters. “One of these divers then probably got health problems.”

The action was complicated from the start: The cave entrance is elevated in a forest, the path down leads past several water-filled passages, so-called siphons. The cave is the Mühlbachquellhöhle in the Franconian Alb, one of the longest and partly water-filled cave systems in Germany.

A total of 200 emergency services from all over Bavaria were on site, reported the “BR”. Even a helicopter was on duty. An attempt to establish a telephone connection with the researchers failed.

In 2014, a rescue operation in the giant thing shaft cave near Berchtesgaden brought the previously little known scene of cave explorers into the public eye. At Pentecost, one of the mostly voluntary workers was hit in the head by a rock fall in the deepest cave in Germany. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was brought back to light by more than 700 helpers from a depth of 1,000 meters in an eleven-day, almost one million euro rescue operation.