The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced new housing projects in the West Bani Yas and Al Samha areas, which include 1,742 residential villas for citizens at a cost of more than 7 billion dirhams.

The West Bani Yas residential project includes the construction of 1,500 residential villas, in addition to the implementation of infrastructure works, gardens, public and service facilities, in addition to the construction of 8 mosques and 14 commercial buildings. The project is being built on a land area of ​​584.7 hectares, with a total cost of more than 6.3 billion dirhams. The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

The Al-Samha project consists of 242 residential villas, in addition to the implementation of infrastructure works, gardens, public and service facilities, in addition to the construction of two mosques and shops. The project is being built on a land area of ​​53.4 hectares, with a total cost of more than 734 million dirhams, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In order to complete these projects, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority signed two agreements with Q Holding Company, according to which the company will design and implement the two projects for the benefit of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed.

Mohammed Ali Al-Shurafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The signing of the two contracts for the development of the West Bani Yas and Al-Samha housing projects comes in implementation of the vision of the wise leadership to ensure stability and social well-being for citizens, through the development of integrated and sustainable housing communities that meet the needs of the Emirati family.” .

Al Shorafa stressed the Authority’s keenness to develop and build effective partnerships with the government and private sectors, with the aim of developing innovative solutions to social priorities in the housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.