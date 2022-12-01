Soliman said at the “Reuters Next” conference that Egypt, which recently hosted the United Nations climate conference “COP 27” and is trying to boost investment in renewable energy sources, aims to start production in its green hydrogen projects during 2025 and 2026.

The government’s desalination program aims to produce 3.3 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day in the first phase, to eventually reach 8.8 million cubic meters per day.

Suleiman indicated that more than 200 developers from at least 35 countries have expressed interest in participating in the first phase.

Regarding green hydrogen, the government converted 9 out of 15 memorandums of understanding on projects centered in the Suez Canal Economic Zone into framework agreements during the climate talks hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh last month.

Suleiman added that at least three or four other memorandums of understanding are about to be transformed into framework agreements, and plans are underway to sign more memorandums of understanding.

He said: “More will actually come to join this group, and this is not a competition. We are working on a program or blueprint for this process with the aim of starting production in 2025-2026 and all developers will make their plans on this basis.”

The sovereign fund was established in 2018 with the aim of attracting private investment in state-owned assets through partnerships and joint investments.