Dubai Municipality announced the awarding of a project to reconstruct and rehabilitate the retaining walls of Dubai Creek on the Deira side, at a total cost of 112 million dirhams..

The project aims to raise the efficiency of the creek’s retaining walls by raising the level of the marine pier, and reconstructing the damaged and dilapidated parts, which have been in construction for more than 50 years, in addition to avoiding submergence of the creek’s waters in the event of floods or bad weather conditions, and the resulting disruption. For commercial traffic.

The municipality will implement the project in two phases: The first of these will include the rehabilitation of Dubai Creek from the Deira side with a length of 2.1 km, where the site will be divided into several parts and each part will be implemented separately in a sequential manner in a way that does not impede the movement of ships docking on the pier. The second phase will be from the Bur Dubai side with a length of 2.3 km..

His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, confirmed that the project reflects the efforts of Dubai Municipality and its continuous work to make Dubai a more attractive and pioneering city, and enhance the various components and services available in it, through sustainable planning and implementation of all coastal facilities and infrastructure in the emirate, thus consolidating its global reputation in The tourism field enhances its economic and commercial prosperity.

Al Hajri said that the project aims to enhance the levels of security and safety of maritime navigation and commercial activities in Dubai Creek. Witness to the history of the city’s growth and renaissance, which is considered a crossing point for more than 13,000 ships annually, which embodies its pivotal role in promoting the emirate’s economic and social growth and prosperity, and supporting its commercial dealings with neighboring markets in the region..

He pointed out that a package of measures has been taken to confront the challenges resulting from climate change and sea level rise, and to monitor changes on both banks of the creek, as well as conducting technical studies to come up with designs for the construction works necessary to raise the efficiency of the marine piers on both banks in accordance with the best international practices followed, in order to ensure maintaining the balance. Retaining walls, protecting them from high flood levels during seasonal weather conditions.

The scope of the project’s work, which will take 14 months to implement, includes rehabilitating the 2.1 km long pier in Deira, which will be replaced and rehabilitating the damaged parts of the concrete wall of the pier with a depth of 8 meters and increasing its height to 3 metres, enabling ships to dock safely..

Through the project, Dubai Municipality will also enhance the services and facilities necessary for ship docking and safe navigation, by providing the pier with 200 anchors along the entire length of the pier..

Dubai Creek is considered one of the most important historical maritime ports in the emirate, as Dubai’s trade movement with the outside world began more than a century ago. Despite the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, the creek still maintains its commercial and economic value and importance, along with the modern projects that the emirate abounds with, in addition to being an important tourist landmark visited by residents, visitors and tourists alike.