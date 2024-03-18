The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced a package of strategic projects with unique designs that reflect the ambitions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and include strategic traffic improvements at a total financial cost exceeding 3 billion dirhams, based on the center’s strategic vision in developing the infrastructure and road network and raising the level of quality of services. In a way that improves the quality of life of Abu Dhabi residents for a better future.

The center stated that the new strategic projects will contribute to achieving the ambitious vision of the Integrated Transport Center in improving the level of traffic safety, enhancing connectivity between the regions of the emirate itself and the economic regions, increasing the flow of traffic, reducing congestion, and providing new traffic solutions, which contributes to establishing a transportation system. An integrated, sustainable solution that meets the aspirations of customers.

He stated that the Central Islands Road project is the largest and largest new project with a length of up to 25 km. It is a road ranging between four and five lanes linking the mainland area and Abu Dhabi Island via the Central Islands, which provides entrances and exits to several islands, including Al-Samaliyya Island, Umm Yafina Island, and Saadiyat Island. And Al Reem Island, with a capacity ranging between 8 and 10 thousand vehicles per hour in each direction.

He said: “Due to the magnitude of the project, the work was divided into two phases. The first phase extends to connect Saadiyat Island and Umm Yafina Street to connect with both Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road and Al Reem Island, while the second phase extends to connect Umm Yafina Island with Al Raha Beach, the E10 Road, and the Arabian Gulf Street.” E20 and Madinat Zayed,” pointing out that the project aims to serve and connect development projects around Abu Dhabi Island and reduce traffic pressure and volumes on the main axes linking Abu Dhabi Island with the mainland.

According to the center, the traffic improvements project on Musaffah Road (E30) is one of the most prominent new projects, as it aims to address a group of challenges, most notably removing traffic interference on the road in both directions, and reducing traffic congestion at the existing overhead intersections (four intersections) on Road (E30). And a number of internal intersections in the Musaffah area and Mohammed bin Zayed City, in addition to the construction of two new bridges to improve the connection between Mohammed bin Zayed City and the Musaffah area.

This project aims to increase the capacity of the road and improve the level of traffic flow on it, in addition to improving the level of traffic safety, and enhancing connectivity with economic zones through new bridges and improvements to the overhead and internal intersections.

According to the Centre, among the projects that will be implemented are traffic improvements along the Arabian Gulf Street (E20) between the Airport Interchange and the Bridges Complex Interchange, with the aim of improving connectivity between Khalifa City and Zayed City, and reducing traffic congestion at the entrances and exits of Khalifa City, by improving the existing intersection. (IC3) and providing a new entrance to Khalifa City and Madinat Zayed through the new interchange (IC5), in addition to increasing the capacity on the road by increasing the number of traffic lanes from 3 to 5.

He added: “A project is also being implemented at the intersection of Abu Dhabi Al Ain and Mohammed bin Zayed Street, which aims to increase traffic capacity from the south of the E22 road towards Mohammed bin Zayed City on Street 79, and from the north of the E22 towards Abu Dhabi University, which will improve the road’s capacity, in addition to the work To modify the Mazyad Mall and Capital Mall intersections, in addition to creating new traffic intersections that will improve the entrances and exits to the area.