7/2/2023 – 4:15 pm

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated this Sunday morning (2) in the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil in Bahia. He called the party “the consecration of Bahia as the historical capital of Brazil”.

Every 2nd of July, Bahia celebrates the expulsion, in 1823, of the Portuguese troops that still resisted the Independence declared the previous year by Dom Pedro II. In a movement that had popular participation, any remaining Portuguese authority was removed from power.

When launching a stamp commemorating the bicentennial of the date, Lula added that the secret of Bahia’s success lies in its ability to resist when necessary. “It’s a people that is happy, festive, but when they have to fight, they go up and defeat the opponent”, said the president.

In the afternoon, the president went to Ilhéus, where he should participate, tomorrow (3), in an agenda to inaugurate the resumption of works on the stretch that lies between the city on the coast of Bahia and Caetité (BA), in the hinterland.























