The woman who died of a brain hemorrhage saved another person’s life. The elderly are often convinced that they cannot be donors for personal reasons, but this is not the case

The fegato of a 97-year-old woman made it possible to save a life. The news is given by Francesca De Pace, head of the Marche Regional Transplant Center. The organ removal took place on Saturday at the Fabriano hospital on a 97-year-old local woman who died following cerebral hemorrhage. Yesterday at the regional hospital of Torrette (Ancona), the life-saving transplant, perfectly successful. The deceased woman is the oldest organ donor ever registered in Italy. In 2019 in Florence, in 2018 in Grosseto, in 2008 in Ravenna and in 2003 in Savona organs had already been taken from donors with 97 years of age but none as long-lived as the donor from Fabriano who was 97 years, 6 months and 29 days.

The average age of donors In 2021 the average age of the donors used was dthe 60.4 years, in 2002 it was 52 years old. Overall, 46.8% of last year's organ harvesting was performed on deceased people over the age of 65, and the 13.6% of donors were over 80 years old. "The average age of donors is rising due to the increase in life expectancy but above all thanks to an ever greater capacity of the transplant network to successfully use elderly organs, while maintaining very high quality and safety standards even in this type of transplants », comments the director of the National Transplant Center Massimo Cardillo. «In particular, the liver can maintain optimal function even at a very old age and this allows withdrawals even from people over ninety years old. In this case the credit goes to the Marche Regional Transplant Center and to the coordination of the Fabriano hospital for completing the donation, naturally thanks to the consent of the donor's family members, whom we thank for their generosity ».

Older people can also donate Unfortunately often thereand older people are mistakenly convinced that they cannot donate organs for personal reasons and for this reason, at the time of renewing the identity card, they abstain or register an opposition to the withdrawal: in 2021 the opposition rate among the over 80s stood at 61.7% against 31.1% of the general population. “The case of Fabriano – concludes Cardillo – is the testimony that everyone can give consent to organ donation, regardless of their age: it is important to correctly inform older people, because even their yes can save the life of a patient awaiting transplant ».