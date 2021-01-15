Peter mark richman, actor who has worked on no less than 500 episodes of around 130 television series and whose face is associated with titles such as Beverly Hills 90210, Bonanza and Dynasty He died this Thursday, January 14, at the age of 93.

Richman, who was born on April 16, 1927 in Philadelphia, died of natural causes, at his home in the Woodland Hills area of ​​Los Angeles, according to his press agent, Harlan Boll.

Born into a Jewish family, at a very young Richman had directed his life as a pharmacist, forced by a family circumstance that hastened him in having to assume new responsibilities.

“My father died when I was 16 years old, and my brother became like a surrogate father. He was a pharmacist, and I worked in his business during my adolescence. As he thought that I should have access to a formal education around the subject I ended up accepting, albeit reluctantly, to go to pharmacy school, “the actor said on occasion.

Peter Mark Richman worked on Part VIII of the “Friday the 13th” saga.

And despite his aversion to discipline, he managed to overcome the obstacles that presented him. “I was hoping to fail after six weeks, but I held on, i graduated and became a licensed pharmacist in two states, “Richman completed the story. However, the vocation was stronger, and by the early 1950s, joined the Actor’s Studio and his life began to change course irremediably.

Thus, in 1953 he appeared on the stage in the play End As a Man, at the same time he was marrying actress Helen (Landess) Richman, with whom had five children, including the composer and orchestral conductor Lucas richman, winner of a Grammy Award.

From then on, Richman’s romance with the stage would never be interrupted again, thanks to works such as A Hatful of Rain, Masquerade and The Zoo Storyby Edward Albee, from which did more than 400 functions in New York, according to Boll.

Quickly the actor’s field of action expanded to the cinema, which saw him participate in films such as The Black Orchid, with Sophia Loren in 1958; The Rancorous (The Strange One), The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Scent of Fear; and Friday the 13th Part VIII (Friday the 13th Part VIII).

Peter Mark Richman in “The Twilight Zone”, another strip that had him among its actors.

However, television was where her face became much better known, starting with her participation in more than 500 chapters of different series over several decades, from Bonanza and The Fugitive until Star Trek: The Next Generation (Star Trek: The Next Generation).

He played attorney Nick Cain on NBC’s short-lived 1960s series Cain’s Hundred and had recurring roles as a lawyer in the ’80s hit, Dynasty and in the 70’s series Longstreet. Between the 70s and 80s he played Suzanne Somers’ dad, the Reverend Luther Snow, in Three is a crowd; appeared as Lawrence Carson in some episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, and played CC Capwell in nearly 30 episodes of Saint Barbara.

He also went through the strip recording set as The CIPOL agent, The bionic woman and The unknown dimension.

But Richman did not limit himself to acting alone, he also spent time writing, and he was the author of plays, including the acclaimed 4 Faces, as well as a novel, short stories, and an autobiography.

In 1990, the Motion Picture & Television Fund awarded him Silver Medal in recognition of his humanitarian achievements.

Look also



Look also



IS