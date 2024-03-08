Despite his venerable age, Rubert Murdoch has a young heart: at 92 years old, the media mogul has announced his official engagement with Elena Zhukova, 67, and his intention to marry her. Zhukova is a Russian, with a past as a molecular biologist and a marriage to the billionaire Alexander Zhukov; she is also the mother of Dasha, a socialite, philanthropist and art collector, who was married to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich until 2017. According to the New York Times, which broke the news, Murdoch and Zhukova have been in a relationship since last summer and they intended to get married in the estate surrounded by vineyards that the tycoon owns in California. They would have met at a party organized by one of his ex-wives, the businesswoman of Chinese origin Wendi Deng, immediately after his engagement with her latest 'promise' broke off.

For Murdoch, if the wedding is confirmed, it will in fact be the fifth marriage. The tycoon, who has six children, was in fact married from 1956 to 1967 to Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, and then for more than 30 years to a British journalist, Anna Torv. He then married a businesswoman of Chinese origin, a graduate of Yale University, Wendi Deng, until their divorce in New York in 2013. After the wedding and divorce with the model Jerry Hall, ex-wife of Mick Jagger, he got engaged in the spring of last year to Ann Lesley Smith, a retired dental hygienist, but the official engagement was broken off after just two weeks, because she – it seems – had too radical evangelical beliefs.

The announcement of the imminent wedding (no date yet) comes six months after the tycoon left his position as president of the News Corporation and Fox News groups, which is now in the hands of his son Laclan. Murdoch began his career in Australia in the 1950s and gradually, one step after another, built a media empire, within which today there are, among others, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal. In 1996 he launched Fox News which today is the most watched all-news station in the United States. According to the NYT, the marriage will not affect the group's management activities, which are controlled by a trust headed by his four eldest children.