Success in the rain

Celebration day at the Raikkonen house. The entire family of the 2007 world champion with Ferrari was at the Bahn Wohlen kart track for the finals of the Swiss RMC (Rotax Max Challenge) championship in which the eldest Robin Ace Matias participated in the Micro Max category (from 7 to 10 years and with a cap on maximum power).

In the rain Robin Raikkonen won the race and the championship celebrating as befits the end of a success in motorsport.

On the your account Instagram Minttu Raikkonen, as always, followed the evolution of the triumphal day in stories.