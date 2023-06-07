You hear about fines imposed for excess speed on the roads every day. But rarely do you have to deal with sanctions that exceed 120,000 euros. Yet that is exactly what happened in Finland to Anders Wiklöf, a 76-year-old Finnish multi-billionaire businessman, who was caught driving his car at a speed slightly above 80 km/h in an area where the limit was 50 km/h.

Fine based on income

Just 30 km/h more than allowed and a 121,000 euro fine? That’s right, and for a very simple reason: in Finland fines are calculated both on the basis of the seriousness of the crime and on the offender’s income. And, as mentioned, Wiklöf has plenty of money in the bank, as noted by the police who can immediately check the financial situation of those who break the rules of the Highway Code by connecting via smartphone to a central taxpayer database.

The aggravating circumstance of recidivism

A new fine the Finnish multibillionaire can so add to your collection: as recalled by Ansa, in fact, Wiklöf had already been sanctioned in the past for the same reason, having to pay 63,680 euros in 2018, after having received a fine of 95,000 euros five years earlier for the same crime.

Sanction… for a good purpose

“I was just starting to slow down, but I think it didn’t happen fast enough. That’s the way it goes – his words spoken to the microphones of Nya Åland, the main newspaper of the Åland Islands, an autonomous Finnish region in the Baltic Sea – I saw the speed limit suddenly change from 70 to 50 km/h. I heard that the government wants to save 1.5 billion euros for health care in Finland, so I hope my money can fill a gap“.