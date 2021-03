The beautiful love story that Alberto Cormillot and Estefanía Pasquini built will have a new happy chapter: the renowned doctor revealed that at 82 years old he will be a father again since his wife, 34, is pregnant and that the baby will arrive in October.

“This was not an accident, it was something sought. We are very happy,” Cormillot told the program Cada Mañana, which is broadcast on Miter radio, and of which he has been a columnist for several years.

News in development.

JPE