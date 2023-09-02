Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/02/2023 – 7:23 am

“Would you have a samba without lyrics?”. This question changed the life of the young man from Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo de Góes Lobo, at the age of 19. The author of the request was none other than Vinicius de Moraes, at a meeting of mutual friends. It was when Edu Lobo met the genius of bossa nova and saw his life path change. This week’s birthday boy, who turned 80 on Tuesday (29), recalled this story in an interview for TV Brazil.

“It was a stroke of luck. But, as I always say, you need to be prepared for luck”, says the now octogenarian, who had a song ready that day. “I showed it, he liked it and asked if it would bother me if he wrote lyrics at that time. ‘Make yourself comfortable,’ I said”.

At the time, Edu considered himself a “Zé Nobody”. “I wasn’t even thinking that I was going to start a career. At that time, making music for me was something I loved, but it was like catching a wave in the sea, I mean, there’s a time when you don’t do it anymore and it ends.” But getting close to Poetinha, as Vinicius became known, changed everything.

“Getting to know Vinicius at that time would mean getting to know everyone who called themselves bossa nova. I met Tom Jobim, Carlinhos Lyra, Baden Powell, Oscar Castro Neves, many people who were very important in my life”, he recalls.

Owner of a successful career in Brazilian popular music (MPB), which even earned him, in 1994, a Shell Award for best composer of Brazilian music, for his body of work, Edu Lobo says that, instead of remembering past, prefers to look to the present and the future.

New album

Present, by the way, filled by a new project. Edu, who has released around 30 albums, is preparing to release another one, a double one, for the Biscoito Fino label, which will be recorded in a show live, in November, in performances at Sala Cecília Meirelles, in Rio de Janeiro (11/8), and at Teatro B32, in São Paulo (11/10), with singers Zé Renato, Mônica Salmaso, Ayrton Montarroyos and Vanessa Dark skinned.

“The sound of the record will be the sound of show. I don’t like to call show, I prefer to call it presentation. I’m loving this project, it’s in the mixing phase. There’s still a bit to go, but we’re finishing.”

festivals

Even with the present occupying him to prepare the future, Edu Lobo cannot stop talking about great moments from the past. “Someone will ask me about the festivals”, he jokes, referring to the intersection between music and television that definitely marked the career of the singer and composer.

In 1965, in partnership with Vinicius, he competed and won the 1st National Festival of Brazilian Popular Music, on TV Excelsior, with fishnetplayed by Elis Regina.

“Elis Regina who made the song reach number one. It was important for me because no one knew me and they got to know me from then on, because then the interviews come, you start to appear in the newspaper… ”, she says.

Two years later, the dose was repeated at the TV Record festival. this time with bridge, in partnership with José Carlos Capinan. Edu Lobo, the singer Marília Medalha and the vocal groups Momentoquatro and Quarteto Novo interpret the song.

“bridge it was very strong for me, so strong that I received an invitation to go to France to do a single show and ended up staying for two months. everyone wanted to hear Bridge.”

“Everything worked”

The octogenarian’s 60-year career has yielded a collection of albums, presentations, national and international tours, awards, compositions for films and plays. Edu experienced partnerships with names like Vinicius, Gianfrancesco Guarnieri, Ruy Guerra, Vianna Filho, Torquato Neto, José Carlos Capinan, Paulo César Pinheiro, Cacaso, Joyce, Ronaldo Bastos, Abel Silva, Aldir Blanc and Chico Buarque.

“It all worked out for now. Looking from afar, I am happy with the trajectory I have traced.”

Orders

In this celebrated trajectory, there is an element that, for Edu, was the motivator for the productions to come to life and become successes. “Order”. “I always say that I love orders. Commissions make me want to make music. You sign a contract, with a date, ”he says.

“If someone offers you the best project in the world, you invent an absurdly high remuneration and you ask the producer when you have to deliver it, and he says ‘whenever you want’, do you know when you’re going to do it?”, he asks. “Never. I love having characters that I get to compose for. It motivates me, it takes me out of my chair to sit down at the piano and start looking”, he adds.

Edu Lobo admits that he has to look for music. It doesn’t spontaneously pop into his head. “I don’t doubt the ability of people who are in the middle of dinner, hear a melody, a piece of lyrics and have to run away. I’m sorry, but it never happened to me. I’m a guy who has to look for music.”

In the documents, Edu Lobo broke the age of 80, but, according to the great name of Brazilian music, this is not how he feels. “How does it feel to be 80 years old? I wish I had the answer to that, but I don’t have a clue. I still feel 50”, he jokes.