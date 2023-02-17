US president is the oldest to hold office and intends to run for re-election in 2024

80-year-old Joe Biden was declared “fit” to continue his activities as President of the United States. The democrat underwent a battery of exams on Thursday (16.Feb.2023). Here’s the full of the medical bulletin, in English (2 MB).

“The president remains fit for office and fully discharges all of his responsibilities without any exceptions or accommodations.”, appears in the document signed by the White House doctor, Kevin O’Connor. Biden is ahealthy, vigorous 80-year-old man”, he completed.

A lesion on Biden’s chest was identified after a consultation with a dermatologist. It was removed and sent for biopsy, according to the doctor.

The Democrat’s previous physical was in November 2021. At the time, he was also considered to be “fit for work”, without any restrictions.

RE-ELECTION

Joe Biden has said several times that he has the “intention” to run for re-election for the US Presidency in 2024. However, there is still no formal decision on the matter.

At age 80, Biden is the oldest president to command the US country, followed by Ronald Reagan. The former Republican leader ended his 2nd term at the age of 77.

If the Democrat is re-elected, he will be 86 years old at the end of his second term. Republicans use the US leader’s age to reinforce the idea that Biden is unfit for office.

In addition, polls indicate that part of voters consider Biden’s age a problem. A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, conducted June 28-29, 2022, showed that 33% of respondents said they considered them too old to run for re-election, and 25% said they were “time to change”.