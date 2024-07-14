Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/14/2024 – 12:57

Former Acre governor Romildo Magalhães da Silva, 78, died in the early hours of this Sunday (14) in Rio Branco, due to complications from diabetes.

Born in Feijó, Romildo began his political career as mayor of the city, where he served two terms, and later became state deputy, vice-governor and governor of the state. He took office in 1992 after the assassination of Edmundo Pinto, to whom he was vice-governor.

Related news:

In a statement, the government of the State of Acre expressed its regret and condolences to relatives and friends and declared three days of official mourning.

The wake is being held at the Rio Branco Palace, the state government headquarters, and the burial will take place this afternoon at the São João Batista Cemetery, at a time yet to be defined by the family.

“May God strengthen the hearts of her family and friends in the face of such pain and sadness, giving them the certainty that she now lives in the fullness of joy in the arms of God,” says the governor of the state of Acre, Gladson Cameli.