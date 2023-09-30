Harriet Goldberg composed what may be one of the most listened to songs in the world today.

The 74-year-old New Jersey native is, in her own words, a “late, mid-tempo musician” who has never performed live. But every day since 2017, “My Time to Fly,” Goldberg’s jazz-tinged instrumental, has been played to countless people who have been put on hold on calls by companies large and small. These include Delta Air Lines, Nasdaq, Sagami Railway in Japan, Dartmoor Prison in England, scores of hotels and restaurants and The New York Times.

Goldberg’s journey from a career in social work to being the queen of call waiting music is the result of a passion that she did not give free rein to until she was almost 50 years old.

“When I was a kid, my family got a free piano,” Goldberg said from her home in Boston. “My dad wrote songs and played jazz as a hobby. I studied a little classical music, but mostly I played folk, rock and the Beatles — normal for a kid in the ’60s.”

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston University and a master’s degree in social work, and in her late 30s she became a stay-at-home mother. “As I approached 50, my interest in jazz deepened, mainly classics and cabaret music,” she said. “I started writing songs based on the songs I loved.”

In search of a mentor, Goldberg turned to a friend, saxophonist Billy Novick, who has appeared on more than 250 film and television recordings and soundtracks.

“Harriet and I had known each other for years and our collaboration started very organically,” Novick said. “She would show me her compositions and I would make suggestions for modifying the chord structure, the melody and things like that.”

After a few years, Goldberg had enough songs to record an album. The result was “Bring Back the Moonlight,” from 2002. Novick created arrangements, booked the studio and found the musicians who played and sang on this and four other albums that Goldberg released on his own through 2021. Novick suggested he record wordless versions of his songs, especially the title track of his 2011 album, “My Time to Fly.”

Goldberg was working with a catalog service, Crucial Music, and his music had been used on shows such as “Californication,” “Hawaii 5-0” and “New Amsterdam.” In 2017 it was time for “My Time to Fly”.

“We were working with Amazon, placing music in their movies and television shows, when they asked us for music for Amazon Connect, a service that manages call centers for tens of thousands of companies around the world and handles 10 million calls a day. ”said Tanvi Patel, CEO of Crucial Music.

Goldberg’s instrumental “creates a relaxed atmosphere for what can be one of life’s most cumbersome situations,” Patel said.

However, Goldberg didn’t find out about his place at the top of the hit parade in waiting until 2019 from his collaborator.

“I was on a hold call with Capital One bank and I heard something familiar,” Novick said.

By: SAL CATALDI