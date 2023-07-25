Shawn Warner, 58, author of the young adult mystery novel “Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor,” experienced a drop in sales during a book signing session. However, his fate changed when TikTok user Jerrad Swearenjin (@internetfamouslol) decided to give away a copy of his book and shared the experience in a viral TikTok video. The video garnered over 17 million views and propelled Warner’s book to become a #1 bestseller on Amazon, with hundreds of five-star reviews. Warner was impressed by the generosity and appreciation of readers, and expressed gratitude for the positive impact of social media on his writing career. In addition, he has responded to requests from his supporters by working on an audiobook and international translations of his novel by him.



