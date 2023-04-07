Hired and fired same day. This is the case of a fifty-year-old from Morolo (Frosinone) who on his first day of work cleaned out all his companions’ lockers, stealing wallets and credit cards. Now the man – defended by the lawyer Roberto Capobianco – risks up to seven years in prison for theft with skill. The facts date back to a few months ago, when the parents, after much suffering, managed to get a job for their “big baby” son.

By the time he was fifty, the man who still lived with his father and mother had never had a job. In truth, he had never even looked for her. The elderly family members had tried to make him understand that he could not live off them forever and that one day when they would no longer be around it would be very difficult for him to make ends meet. So he absolutely had to get a job.

The facts, as Il Messaggero writes, date back to seven months ago, when the parents of the fifty-year-old, who still lives at home with them and had never worked before, after much suffering managed to get him a job as a warehouse worker in a company in the capital of the Ciociaria which deals with spare parts for agricultural vehicles. The son had never engaged in looking for a job, but this time the interview had gone well and he had finally taken up the service. The parents were greatly relieved, worried about their son’s fate once they were gone.

The new employee, however, did not even wait for his shift to end to give his boss a valid reason for dismissal: before going out for deliveries, he cleaned out the lockers that contained wallets, credit cards and personal belongings of colleagues . He’s even gone out shopping, revamping his wardrobe, before returning to the company with a car full of parcels. Colleagues did not take long to connect the facts. The dismissal took place on the spot.