DThe case against a Czech millionaire, who is said to have driven at up to 417 kilometers per hour on Autobahn 2, has been dropped. A spokesman for the Stendal public prosecutor’s office in Saxony-Anhalt said on Friday the German Press Agency that there was insufficient suspicion to bring charges. There had been comprehensive reviews of the incident, and it was not necessary to question the accused.

The speeder had been accused of a forbidden race in the sense of a single trip. According to the Criminal Code, a so-called solo race is also punishable if the driver “moves at an inappropriate speed and grossly contrary to traffic and recklessly in order to reach the highest possible speed”. From the point of view of the public prosecutor’s office, all three factual requirements are not available, as the spokesman said.

No speed limit

At the beginning of the year, the millionaire posted a video online in which he was heating over the A2 between Berlin and Hanover. The apparently filmed speedometer shows a speed of up to 417 kilometers per hour. This and other videos are said to have been created in July 2021.

There is no speed limit on the freeway section. According to the road traffic regulations, you can only drive as fast as the visibility and weather conditions and the personal skills of the vehicle and driver allow, the spokesman said. In the video, very good traffic conditions can be seen due to the route chosen, the early time and the time of year. There is also no evidence of an unsafe driving style.

In addition, the car, a Bugatti Chiron, is designed for driving at such high speeds. From the point of view of the public prosecutor’s office, no one was endangered during the action. The driver cannot be accused of being reckless because he chose the best time, weather and road conditions, the spokesman said.