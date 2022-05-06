He had pushed his Bugatti Chiron to the limit of 417 km / h, on the motorway between Hanover and Berlin, also uploading the video of the stunt on Youtube. Yet the German authorities have decided not to proceed against Radim Passer, the German millionaire who last January had risen to the headlines for his “enterprise” aboard the Molsheim racing car. According to the investigators, in fact, no hypothesis of crime was recognized, since the motorway section in question has no speed limits as often happens on German Autobahns. In the event of being indicted for dangerous driving, the bugattista would face up to two years in prison.

Although it may seem absurd, the justifications put forward by Passer must have convinced the authorities, who following the investigations conducted by the Stendal police came to the conclusion that there were no grounds for a complaint. The millionaire in fact declared that he had put in place a series of precautions before launching the 1,500 hp car on the ten kilometers of off-limits motorway: the “record” attempt was completed before 5 am on a stretch that was fully straight, with very few cars in circulation and in perfect visibility and weather conditions. Furthermore, some collaborators along the way would have warned Passer of any dangers. The heavy-footed millionaire was no stranger to such excesses: already in 2015 he boasted of having reached 402 km / h in a Bugatti Veyron, and in November 2021 he had pushed up to 414 km / h in the same Chiron. obviously always on a public road open to traffic.