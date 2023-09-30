Undo the path taken to return to the parents’ house. It is the reality, almost always harsh, that many Spaniards who at some point celebrated the feat of emancipation face. The phenomenon is not unknown, but returning to the nest intensifies in difficult times and these are. The boomerang kids They return to the family home because they cannot pay the rent or mortgage, because they want to maintain their level of consumption and well-being and to prepare a new attempt to leave.

Transitions to adulthood are increasingly fragmented and reversible. “These are people who are not so young, they are in their thirties who at the time started a life project as a couple or sharing a flat with friends or strangers, and whose jobs, often precarious, do not allow for individual emancipation,” summarizes the sociologist Mariano Urraco, professor at the Distance University of Madrid (UDIMA). Although there is no statistic that counts how many people there are, Urraco confirms the existence of these undesirable dynamics that are directly related to precariousness, with the lack of resources to support themselves. He also realizes that there are many other people who stop the blow with the help of their parents: they fill their refrigerator or give them an apartment, for example.

The relentless rise in rent prices, unemployment, indefinite part-time contracts and low salaries explain the drama of the collective in Spain. Without forgetting the increase in the cost of living and the rise in interest rates, which have significantly worsened the options for being independent. “Young people have seen their purchasing power reduced by 34% in the last 25 years, and approximately 23% since the beginning of the economic crisis in 2008,” comments David Veloso Larraz, general director of the Youth Institute (Injuve). .

Having a job stopped being enough a long time ago. “Although the average salary of a young person rose by 4.6%, to 1,089 euros net per month, the rent rose by 7.5%. Thus, the average income was established at 912 euros,” says Juan Antonio Báez, vice president of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE), with data from the second half of 2022. This represents 83.7% of the salary. But just as important is paying the bills for water, electricity or gas, so the total bill amounts to 1,053 euros per month, 96.6% of the salary. That is, there are only 37 euros left to buy food and clothing and spend on leisure. Non-viable. As if it were an eternal curse, “we are seeing people of 35 or 40 years old who are forced to live like 25-year-olds,” says Báez. And he explains another reason for the resurgence of residential reversibility: “The autonomous communities have not provided the young rental bonus of 250 euros for those under 35 years of age to many applicants.”

Ana Pastor, a 40-year-old nursing assistant, managed to emancipate herself at 27 in Madrid, where she lives. And, as is usual at those ages, she did it sharing a flat with three friends. After her with her partner, with whom she broke up three years ago. She then ends the adventure. “With 1,200 euros you can’t live in Madrid,” she says. She now resides with her father and she saves everything she can “to be able to rent an apartment by myself, without depending on friends or a partner.” Additionally, she is studying Diagnostic Imaging to increase her income. “I will earn between 1,600 or 1,700 euros per month.”

—And buy a flat?

—No, I can’t buy. I don’t even think about it.

Emancipation is carried out mainly through renting. “For emancipated people under 30 years of age, renting is the clearly majority option (53.4%) for a decade. For those between 30 and 34, rent has gone from representing 24.9% to 39.8%, 15 percentage points more, and transfers of family homes have advanced from 6.3% to 13.2 %; Meanwhile, home ownership has fallen from 68.7% to 47%, more than 20 percentage points,” states the Essentials report, belonging to the joint research program in socioeconomics between the BBVA Foundation and the Ivie.

On the ground, both options have become so expensive that there is only one option left: sharing a flat. And it doesn’t come free either: a room costs on average in Spain 445 euros per month, while eight years ago it was 258 euros, according to Fotocasa.

When the adventure ends

Patricia Álvarez shared life and expenses with her partner until two years ago in a 20-meter studio in the Carabanchel district (Madrid) for which they paid 600 euros. After her breakup, this 34-year-old hairdresser had no choice but to retrace her steps and return to her parents’ house. “At that time she was earning minimum wage. Now it has risen to 1030 euros per month, but the rents have increased much more,” she explains. “I find it impossible to be able to rent alone, I would have to go to Toledo,” she says. And she reasons: “For less than 850 euros you can’t find anything in Hortaleza, where I work, and the landlords also ask for a lot of guarantees.” Patricia lives from day to day, she cannot save because she is carrying some loans and she is pessimistic about her future: Either the home adapts to salaries or the other way around.

Romina Da Graca, 35 years old, lives with her parents in Vigo. Agostiño churches

Romina Da Graca, 35, has also lived with her parents for three years, when she separated from her husband. “We paid 450 euros for a studio next to El Corte Inglés, but now those prices don’t exist. They ask you for 650 euros or thereabouts, I can’t pay a full rent,” says this Argentine who works in a bakery in Vigo and assumes the rent costs half with her parents. She is aware that with her salary of 1,200 euros per month, her only option is to share a flat with other people. Maybe later she can do it alone, even if that means making some sacrifice. “I’ll drink less coffee,” she assumes.

Returning home to parents is usually experienced with great doses of frustration. “You feel like you’re falling into the void,” says Pastor. “Today it is seen as a failure, as a defeat, but as this phenomenon becomes more widespread it will be seen with less and less social stigma,” says Urraco. The sociologist does not rule out that this phenomenon becomes institutionalized and that people come and go from their parents’ house more than once. The general director of Injuve emphasizes the impact it has on the mental health of young people. “There is a risk that they will take it as a failure and assume the blame for their own decisions, when the reality is that the economic system in which we live works on the basis of savage competition, where immediacy and business prevail.”

Belén Rupérez, a 34-year-old from Madrid and a teacher at a preschool, believes that the worst thing is the loss of independence. “You feel a little frustration, but I don’t take it badly.” She celebrates having an indefinite contract since 2019 that generates an income of 1,700 euros per month. She first became independent with a friend in 2017 in an apartment for which they paid half 775 euros per month. Later, the “friend bought a house with her boyfriend and living alone was unfeasible.” She says: “The easiest option I saw was to return to my parents’ house.” This was in 2019 and since then she has managed to save, but without deprivation. “I’m going out, I’m going on a trip…” “The goal is to buy a flat and have something of my own,” she explains.

It is not a minority thought. Many want to be owners. “That desire that is supposedly attributed to young people that they want to live without ties is turning necessity into a virtue. “The majority would like to own a home, in the same way that they would like to have a job for life like their parents,” says Urraco.

The main dam is previous savings. “With an average salary it is difficult to face the entry fee,” says Rupérez. They are 49,852 euros on average, the equivalent of 3.8 full years of salary for someone under 30 years old, according to the CJE. “There is research that concludes that only 13% of people who rent have savings to cover the initial outlay that a purchase would entail,” says Veloso Larraz. Consequently, “access to housing, both rented and owned, is emerging today as a major problem,” he adds. Sociologist Mariano Urraco points in the same direction: “Whether because they charged more or because things cost less, before, alternatives could be proposed without having to resort to other people. “The situation of young people today has nothing to do with what their parents lived through.”

Late emancipation

More devastating, if possible, is the situation of the young people who have not even been able to leave the nest. The percentage of the young population that is emancipated in Spain has stagnated. The CJE records the highest average age of emancipation in the last 20 years: 30.3 years. “Young people in Spain cannot emancipate themselves until they stop being young,” says Juan Antonio Báez. While in Spain emancipation was 15.9%, in the European Union the average emancipation rate was 31.9%, double that. Even having higher education does not guarantee being able to leave the family home, according to the CJE, which considers all those people as a young population.ace who are between 16 and 29 years old.

If the analysis is extended to those up to 34 years old, the result is that “in 2022, 69.1% of young Spaniards between 16 and 34 years old continued living in the family home. It is a percentage 10 points higher than 10 years ago because they have been delaying their emancipation from the family home in recent decades,” according to data from the BBVA and Ivie report. While in 2008 42.1% of young people aged 16 to 34 were emancipated, in 2022 the percentage had fallen to 30.9%.

The emeritus professor of the University of Valencia and research director of the Ivie, Francisco Pérez, points out that “the main reasons for the delay in emancipation are the prolongation of their training years to pursue higher education and the difficulties in achieving economic autonomy. And it is due both to the problems of accessing stable and sufficiently remunerated employment and having affordable housing.” The prolongation of studies is reflected in the fact that, until the stage in which the majority of young people study ends, emancipation is very limited. In 2022, among young people under 24 years of age, the emancipation rate was only 7.3% (less than half that of 2008). But once that age is passed, emancipation only advances slowly because so does economic independence. Between the ages of 25 and 29 it barely exceeds 36%. For the 30 to 34 year old group it does not reach 70% (69.8%).

The consequences of many people continuing to live at home with their parents after turning 30 are obvious. “They are negative in very relevant aspects, such as birth rate and the clarification of their expectations about their life projects. This is not good news for a society that aspires to be seen as inclusive and capable of offering opportunities to new generations,” says Professor Pérez. The general director of Injuve adds: “The fact that there are no certainties for a life cycle completely conditions one’s own life projects. When you have difficulties making ends meet or need to change basic consumption habits, it is difficult to think about purchasing a home or starting a family, with all the expenses that this entails.”

