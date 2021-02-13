It did not matter his ID or his long and successful resume in soccer. He must have undergone, like a kid, the initiation rite. So, this Friday, Andrés D’Alessandro, 39, began training at Nacional de Montevideo after going through a quarantine, swabbing and medical examination of the oriental club. And going through a corridor of new colleagues who hit him hard and even behind his back …

D’Alessandro has already trained with the Bag. (Photo Montevideo National Press)

El Cabezón, a former player for River, San Lorenzo and the National Team, was at the training ground of the Montevideo club, Ciudad Deportiva Los Céspedes, under the orders of coach Jorge Giordano. D’Ale, who came to the Bag from Inter de Porto Alegre, He will also have to wait until the end of the 2020 Uruguayan Championship to debut and do so in an international cup in 2021 or in the next Uruguayan tournament that will begin in the coming months.

In his first practice, Andrés went through the typical ‘catwalk’ where he was received by the Tricolores players and then he trained with the squad where He will have as a partner his compatriot and scorer Gonzalo Bergessio (they were also in San Lorenzo).

Nacional is the fifth foreign team where D’Alessandro plays, U-20 world champion in Argentina 2001 and Olympic Champion in Athens 2004, after Wolfsburg from Germany, Portsmouth from England, Real Zaragoza from Spain and Inter from Brazil.