That Denmark it was a celebration of good football, a counterattack. It wasn’t just his pretty shirt that enchanted him, but his fast game. It was not the best episode in terms of record, but that it was an exhibition of those games that everyone wants to see.

It was the turn of the first phase draw that everyone called Death Group. There were two world champions, Federal Germany and Uruguay, and a Brit, Scotland, always ready to surprise, although it never went beyond an initial phase.

But that Denmark was the fascination of the first wheel. Of course, not as much as Diego Armando Maradona. He won his three games, pure magic, goals everywhere. In that section he made nine and received only one. In Uruguay they still remember that kind of piece of paper: a giant of world soccer was kneeling, 6-1, before the team that dressed cute. The Danes had already debuted with a modest victory against Scotland, just one to zero. It happened in the same stadium, in Neza, and everyone was crazy about that team, with that shirt. What followed later, in Querétaro, was the surprise defeat of West Germany in that World Cup that was going to have her as a finalist. Two to zero, as if nothing.

Preben Elkjaer Larsen and Michael Laudrup they were the owners of that stage of the Cup. Of course without counting the greatest magician, El Diez.

But those wonderful days were met with a blow that was not in anyone’s plans. It was at the La Corregidora stadium, Emilio Butragueño’s Spain wreaked havoc. Five to one With the same tool that Denmark had offered in the first round, that team from La Furia, a branch of La Quinta del Buitre in Real Madrid, loaded it up. The perfection of the counterattack.

Elkjaer celebrates his 1-0 goal in Denmark’s debut over Scotland. (fifa.com)

Denmark is a curious case, perhaps the best version of history stayed in those round of 16. But there was more later. In the worst moments, he found miracles. Just six years later, at the Euro 92, He built a script of a writer friend of the sports epic.

Yugoslavia – an entire team from a broken country – had qualified and been drawn into Group A. But the Balkan War forced their desertion. Denmark had been left out in the Playoffs. But the warlike circumstance transformed him into lucky loser, the luckiest of losers.

From that invitation was born one of the greatest astonishes in football. The campus was scattered along the Mediterranean beaches: Peter Schmeichel, John Jensen, Henrik Larsen, Lars Olsen and Flemming Poulsen learned of the invitation as the sun fell on their faces. Brian, the youngest of the Laudrups, was advised by his partner: “They said you have to show up to train. They’re going to the Euro …”. He was amazed. And there it was.

Richard Möller Nielsen summoned them all to the Danish Union training camp outside Copenhagen. Around 20 footballers who accepted the call, the coach offered them a boldness in nine words: “We are going to go to Sweden to win the Eurocup”. The serious face of the technician did not inhibit the smiles of the protagonists. That possibility sounded like a joke. That campus did not have the magic of 86. He wore a nice outfit. And so well dressed he came out champion.