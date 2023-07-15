The story of this young mum and former Miss Herforshire has spread all over the world. Kristie Haysmanin 2015, she was bitten by a tick and since then her life has drastically deteriorated.

It was just another day when she realized she was more tired than usual. Her condition got worse and worse, until she was unable to live life in a normal way. So, she decided to be examined, not imagining that she would receive one wrong diagnosis. Doctors told her that she probably had inflammation or an autoimmune disease. The wrong treatments have only worsened her condition year after year.

Kristie Haysman felt something was wrong and underwent other specific tests. Then one day the right diagnosis came, she had the Lyme disease. The young mother contracted it after a tick bite.

The words of Kristie Haysman

If I had received a correct diagnosis, I could have lived without pain, but now my body is shutting down. I’m bedridden and had to give up my job. I used to be a podiatrist but now I can’t use my hands anymore. I was on steroids for fatigue and lots of painkillers. I decided to tell my story to warn as many people as possible. Testing for Lyme disease can be life changing, if they tell you they have an autoimmune disease, you must do it.

Lyme disease is an infection that is transmitted by ticks. It initially presents with a skin rash, but if not diagnosed in time, it develops in the following months alter neurological, cardiac and joint conditions.

This young mother’s life has changed forever and today she wanted her story to spread around the world, to raise people’s awareness and make sure that no one finds themselves experiencing what I’m experiencing.