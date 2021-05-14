There is no doubt that Christina Ozturk he likes kids. She has 11 children, although she only gave birth to the oldest, Vika, six years ago. The 23-year-old Russian woman lives in Georgia and with her partner they want to have more than 100 children.

“Except for one, the rest of the children are genetically ours from my husband and I, but they were carried by surrogate bellies,” explained Ozturk, who is looking for a record: having at least 90 more children to form the largest family in the world.

Christina and her husband Galip ozturk, a 56-year-old businessman, are a couple from Russia who are willing to spend 1 million dollars to reach that unimaginable number of babies per womb rental.

The millionaire couple who have already astonished the world with their extremely large family, also do so with their ambitious and curious family goal. The story, which was known at the beginning of the year, went viral again in recent weeks.

Christina Ozturk with her adorable surrogate babies. Photo: Instagram

“Right now I have 10 children with the latest addition, Olivia, who arrived at the end of last month,” explains Christina, who gave birth to her oldest daughter Vika six years ago. “The rest of the children are genetically ours, but they were conceived by surrogate mothers,” he explains and reflects ABC.

The Russian couple revealed in their social media account where they fill with photos of their adorable little ones that after some talks they talked about having 105 children, although they admit that it was a random number.

“I don’t know how many there will be, but we certainly do not plan to stop at 10,” said this young mother, with a madness for babies and, of course, a lot of patience.

“We are just not ready to talk about the final number. Everything has its time,” he said with a laugh, considering the number of creatures that he already accumulates with just 23 years.

It is enough to do a few simple calculations to estimate that if the mother wishes to achieve her goal, by the time you are 30 you will have to have 12 children each year for the next seven.

Love at first sight

.

Christina was born in Moscow and was on vacation in Batumi, Georgia, when she met Galip, the transportation and hospitality mogul of Turkish origin who later became her husband.

The two assure that it was “love at first sight”. She already had a daughter, with whom she traveled to Batumi to live with her crush.

Christina is 23 years old and the millionaire Galip Ozturk, 56. They say their thing was love at first sight. Photo: Instagram

After the marriage, they began to resort to surrogacy to have the remaining 10 children that the couple currently has.

“She is kind and always smiling, and at the same time she is shy and mysterious. She is the wife I always wanted to have, a diamond where I saw purity and nobility”, Defines the businessman with poetry.

She acknowledges that it was key in moving the relationship forward that he did not object to his dream of having a large family, despite the fact that the millionaire already has adult children.

Galip Ozturk looks lovingly at her babies. The businessman of Turkish origin already has other adult children. Photo: Instagram

According to what they revealed, each pregnancy has a cost of 8,000 euros. If they are 105, they will be no less than 840,000 euros.

“The clinic in Batumi chooses the surrogate mothers and takes care of the whole process,” she says, adding that they do not know the women personally, to avoid possible problems after pregnancy.

Between her daily grind of changing diapers and playing with her 11 children, Christina accepts that she gets into the elaboration of the surrogate mothers diet.