Long live honesty. It is the motto that perfectly distinguishes the motorist who was caught speeding at almost 220 km/h on the four-lane Sassari-Olbia state road. Why? Because when asked by the traffic police regarding the reason that had pushed him to go so fast, 218 km/h to be precise, the man replied: “I like running“.

License suspended for one year

Crazy speed was identified through a Speed ​​Cameras of the Sassari Traffic Police, capable of detecting data up to a kilometer away. The man, who was traveling along the state road near Ardara, in the direction of Sassari, was stopped immediately by the officers and obviously sanctioned: his license was confiscated withdrawn and suspended for one year. Not only that: ANSA has made it known that if the checks reveal that he is a repeat offender, his document will be revoked.

North of Sardinia…

The north of Sardinia therefore confirms itself as a constant danger for motorists: in recent days, in fact, another case that has occurred is that of a small car immortalized by the speed camera at the speed of 187 km/hyet another that of a girl stopped for a check and tested positive for alcohol with a blood alcohol level almost five times higher than the permitted limitand many more.

Nightmare last few weeks

Numbers in hand, in recent weeks the Sassari traffic police have contested 32 speeding violations and over 32 driving licenses withdrawn, resulting in suspension of the license for up to 12 months and an administrative fine of over 800 euros. To complement this, 28 violations were also reported for lack of insurance coverage and 12 for driving under the influence of alcohol.