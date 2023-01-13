Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Group leader Thomas Kreuzer (CSU) at a plenary session of the Bavarian state parliament in 2021 (archive image). © IMAGO / Rolf Poss

CSU parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer considers the integration of refugees in some federal states to have “failed with a bang” and advocates stricter upper limits.

Banz – The CSU state parliament in Kloster-Klausur: At the start of the election year, the MPs meet in Banz, Franconia, from Monday to Thursday. Group leader Thomas Kreuzer (63) from Kempten adjusts the content again. In addition to security, energy and innovation, the topic of migration should also be the focus. So far, the CSU had avoided overly edgy statements on migration policy in order not to get close to the refugee debates of 2015 and 2016. The numbers, however, warns Kreuzer in an interview with Merkur.deare now at least as high.

They go into seclusion with the faction. Will you break the silence and mumbling of the CSU on the sensitive issue of migration?

Thomas Kreuzer: The topic of the exam is: “The future begins now.” This includes several crucially important topics – energy supply and economic success as the basis for being able to solve social problems. Of course we will also talk about migration. The importance increases. We didn’t just realize that now. At the last retreat in Banz in September, we had the head of the Federal Migration Office as a guest. I have warned that the situation is getting worse again. At that point in time, few people, including the media, were obviously interested.

Have we exceeded the numbers from 2015/16?

The situation is different. Today, migrants arrive across all borders, not only in the south, but also via France, Poland, Switzerland. Last year we exceeded 200,000 asylum seekers. This is far too high and cannot be integrated in the long term.

what has to happen

We have to make it possible for people who want to work to come to us. However, we must ensure that we limit the influx into the social systems. In both cases, the federal government fails completely. It’s just as wrong when the traffic light now promises immigrants citizenship even after a short time. That should only come at the end of a successful integration.

Last time you called for the “upper limit” for 200,000 refugees. Is that still valid?

Personally, I still think: we can’t take in 200,000 every year, on average we need much less. We see in Berlin and Cologne, for example, that in some countries integration is failing with a bang. That is why the federal government should massively limit the influx. Unfortunately, the traffic light does the opposite: It fuels illegal migration and asylum abuse.

You recently complained that a big mistake was the lack of language towards Turkey. Why?

We stopped the mass illegal border crossings in Europe in 2015/16 with two things: by closing the border from Macedonia to Greece and by the Turkey agreement…

…that no longer works?

Obviously, this agreement no longer works. For ideological reasons, the German government has allowed the thread of talks on Turkey to be torn off. The country and the government are insulted, in return Ankara allows more migrants to travel unhindered. Almost three million refugees, mainly from Syria, have found shelter in Turkey. If we want to get the migration problems under control, we should better support Turkey with supplies and work together in a spirit of trust.

Keyword integration: CDU leader Merz complains that some adolescents with a migration background behave like “little pashas”. Is that rude or true?

It’s an exaggerated formulation. Friedrich Merz is absolutely right on the matter. But I want to point out that there were no riots like the ones on New Year’s Eve in Bavaria. Integration succeeds better here because we prevent the formation of ghettos and because we consistently crack down on violations of the law. But what we also see to a lesser extent: In some schools it is an extreme challenge to educate children from families that refuse any kind of integration. I am of the opinion that people who do not want to integrate must be consistently deported. Otherwise our society will suffer massively.

You will leave politics after the election. Will you remain CSU faction leader until October?

Yes. Let’s finish this term together. I will be fully involved in the election campaign throughout Bavaria, far beyond my constituency. And by the way, not to participate in speculation about my successor.