First commit a crime, and then brag about the crime on the networks. That is what two unrelated young people have done, who are being investigated for driving two vehicles at more than 200 kilometers per hour while they were recorded on video by their respective co-drivers to post the images on social networks. One of those investigated is a minor under 16 years of age who drove at more than 200 kilometers per hour on the M-410 highway, which connects the Madrid towns of Arroyomolinos and Parla, while the other reached 211 on the AV-910, at the height of Arenas de San Pedro (Ávila). The Civil Guard has located both offenders through the videos.

The first of those investigated is accused of a crime of reckless driving. He is a minor who only has a license to drive mopeds and who is behind the wheel of a Seat. Next to him, the 19-year-old owner of the car records the scene, stopping to show the odometer. The video also shows how the minor, whose face can be seen, checks his mobile while he drives, with one hand and at night. The co-pilot is charged with reckless driving as a necessary cooperator.

The other investigated is under the magnifying glass of the Civil Traffic Guard for boasting of having traveled at 211 kilometers per hour on a road with one lane in each direction whose maximum speed is 90. You can even see how he makes an overtaking maneuver at more than 200 kilometers per hour and with rain. Just a few seconds later, he crosses a section regulated at 80. The co-pilot records the scene, which ended up in the networks, while cheering the driver: “Well, well, well.”

Reckless driving can be punished with prison sentences ranging from six months to two years, plus license withdrawal from one to six years. The second of those mentioned is being investigated for a crime against road safety, which can lead to imprisonment, a fine of 12 to 24 months, and work for the benefit of the community from 10 to 40 days.