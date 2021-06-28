Twenty years have passed since the consecration of Boca Juniors on the Libertadores Cup 2001. This was the formation that took the field in the final against Cruz Azul. What a great team!
The mythical Colombian goalkeeper was once again a figure in Carlos Bianchi’s team. One more drink for Córdoba.
Captain and benchmark of Boca Juniors, Bermúdez once again touched the sky with his hands.
At that time, a young left-back with a lot of projection who began to make history with the Boca jersey.
Like Clemente Rodríguez, his youth and future projection allowed him to position himself as one of the best right-backs in the country and in South America.
El Chicho has been vital in the team building, being a fundamental bastion in the midfield arranged by Bianchi.
Together with Jorge Bermúdez, he contributed solvency and security in the last line. One of the strongest back-row pairs of the 21st century.
In the midfield he has known how to be a wild card willing to give a hand both in attack and defense.
Hard-working and very brave, Traverso printed the stamp on the line of flyers that Carlos Bianchi knew how to leave to his clients.
Up front it was the perfect combination that Juan Román Riquelme and Marcelo Delgado had.
The team magician. Once again, Riquelme touched the sky with his hands, emerging as champion of the Copa Libertadores de América and becoming a two-time consecutive champion.
El Chelo was one of the most outstanding players Boca had at that time. He was a great partner for Gaitán and Riquelme.
