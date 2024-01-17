At 1700 meters with the wrong shoes, two hikers were saved: they risk paying for the helicopter

“Equipment and footwear suitable for hiking, we can never tire of recommending it enough.” A hiker was rescued at more than 1700 meters above sea level because she was no longer able to walk due to inadequate footwear. To rescue her and her partner, both from Padua, the helicopter had to intervene, which the couple risks having to pay for. This is what happened on the evening of Monday 15 January in the mountains of Belluno.

According to the Corriere del Veneto, the two had left from Passo Tre Croci around 2.30 pm with the intention of going up to the Vandelli refuge. During the journey, the 36-year-old from Albignasego had to stop due to frozen feet. Her partner, a 27-year-old from Villafranca Padovana, tried to warm her by removing her boots and wrapping her in the sleeping bag they carried in her backpacks. Then around 7pm the call went out to the Suem headquarters, which decided to intervene with the helicopter. The two were taken to the Alpine Rescue headquarters in Cortina.

“These days temperatures drop below minus 15 degrees and the risk of frostbite is high, without considering that in many places people don't pick up the phone. The air ambulance cannot always intervene and the teams' approach on foot requires long hours both to arrive and for a possible return transport. We also need suitable equipment and footwear for excursions, we will never tire of recommending it enough”, declared the Alpine Rescue.