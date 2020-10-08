Aava Murto spent a day in the shoes of the Finnish Prime Minister. (HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA / LEHTIKUVA)

It was just for 24 hours, but she fit into her role perfectly. Wednesday 7 October, the 16-year-old high school student Aava Murto became Prime Minister of Finland for a day.

With her big scarf, her little backpack and all her determination, the young Finn left her high school and her village of Vääsky, located about a hundred kilometers from the capital Helsinki, towards the government palace. All day long, she met the Minister of Justice and Minister of Foreign Trade there, and also addressed the deputies.

From the top of his 16 years old, Aava is an activist in Finland for human rights and for the climate (any resemblance to a young Swedish girl with blond braids is only coincidence). Her message is about gender equality because according to her, “There’s still much to do“to help girls learn, decide, lead. And this problem exists “worldwide, adds the high school student. I think young people could teach adults to be more innovative and to think more about the future. “

If Aava took the light on the 7th October, it is thanks to theNGO Plan International and its operation “Girls Takeover”, “Girls Take Over”. All over the world, for a day, teenage girls sit in the chairs of great leaders in politics or business.

Aava Murto spoke about girls and technology. On October 7th Prime Minister @MarinSanna‘s seat was occupied by 16-year-old Murto for one day, as a part of Girls Takeover event organized by @PlanGlobal. #GirlsTakeover Full text of the speech https://t.co/YlJX9ObyaV pic.twitter.com/cnJAxhixyy – Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) October 7, 2020

We have seen heads of state give up their place, as in Peru, but also ambassadors. In Paraguay, a young girl of 12 years ago settled at the head of the Central Bank. And in Brussels, it’s Romanesque, 15 years, who two years ago took control of the public transport company.

It is true that Finland scores high on gender equality, but in tech companies and boards of directors, women are still largely under-represented. The share of girls entering technology-related studies is lowest in the whole of the OECD.

Aava Murto, who says he spent a “exciting day”, may help change mentalities. However, does she plan to become Prime Minister ? “It’s not for me to decide, but maybe, yes!“