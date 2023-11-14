Novi Ligure, 13 year old hangs himself with scarf at home. The hypothesis of a social challenge is being examined

The 13-year-old boy from Novi Ligure (Alessandria) who, on Friday 10 November, was found by his father in very serious conditions, with a scarf around neck. He died after four days spent at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin where he was transferred to cardiac arrest after being rescued by 118. In the children’s hospital of the capital the teenager remained in intensive care until this afternoon, when his death was declared due to damage from hypoxia, or lack of oxygen, in the brain.

The police are investigating the death of the 13-year-old, student and youth player of a football team, but very little has come to light. On the hypothesis that the teenager took his own life, Frparticipating in an alleged social challenge with a dramatic outcome, at the moment, there is no official pronouncement, but it is not denied either.

However, no desktop computers or laptops were found near the boy’s body on Friday, leading to the hypothesis of a ‘challenge’. However, the possibility is examined that the boy did not directly participate in the challenge, but that he had seen and followed it, even without being directly involved.

