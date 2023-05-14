PALERMO. First he presented a Sicilian puppet show to Xi Jinping, who was visiting Palermo, receiving an invitation to visit China. Now Antonio Tancredi Cadili, who is just 12 years old, adds the name of Joe Biden to the list of his relationships with the powerful of the Earth. To the US President Antonio wrote a letter and dedicated a melody (“Blue”) of composition to him.

Letter and melody have found the approval of American diplomatic channels so much so that the consulate general of Naples has published them on its social profiles. Antonio writes to Biden: «During the elections in America, I rooted for her, and when she won I composed a melody entitled Blue. I also wrote her words imagining that talking about her was her mother, Jean »”. Antonio adds a thought and greetings for the first lady, Mrs. Jill, whose grandparents are originally from Sicily »”.

In the text of the melody Antonio imagines that the president’s mother, Jean Biden, is speaking, predicting to her son: “And you will do great things, my son!…”.