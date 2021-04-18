D.he African American Hester Ford, the oldest person in the United States, is dead. At the age of 116, she died at home in the state of North Carolina, as her family announced over the weekend on the online network Facebook. Accordingly, she has 288 descendants: twelve children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and 120 great-great-grandchildren.

Ford’s exact date of birth was not known. However, she had been confirmed as the oldest woman in the United States by the California-based Gerontology Research Group, which maintains a list of people over 110 years of age.

Ford grew up in South Carolina, where she harvested cotton, as the broadcaster WBTV reported from her home in Charlotte. She later worked as a nanny for years. Her husband, with whom she was married for 45 years, died in 1963. Ford suffered from dementia in her final years, but she still quoted verses from the Bible on her 112th birthday.

After Ford’s death, 114-year-old Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha, Nebraska is the oldest American citizen. The oldest person in the world is said to be the 118-year-old Japanese Kane Tanaka.