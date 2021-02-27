At 101 years old Maria Cardoso He surprised everyone with his initiative. She wanted independence so that she could have her money to buy her beloved wine and not have to ask anyone for anything. So he launched your plan to re-enter the job market.

His life was not easy. At 9 he had to go to work, He could not finish school and does not even know how to read or write. For this reason, he always had rural, low-skilled and poorly paid jobs, which did not allow him to reach the last years of his life as he deserved. But now, seeing that a large part of his family works in a refrigerator in the town of Promissão, he decided to dare to ask for a place and, as a kind of game, asked his relatives for help to put together a CV for the first time.

In the company dedicated to the meat industry in São Paulo (Brazil), nobody could believe it. The woman, born in 1919, submitted her resume through her great-granddaughter and expressed her interest in working there. Juliana Araujo, the head of human resources shared the story on her Facebook account and in a matter of minutes the woman became a celebrity throughout the region.

Juliana Araujo’s post, which went viral. Photo: Facebook.

“Doña María, 101 years old, is an empowered woman, that she asked her granddaughter to give me her resume because she wants to work so she doesn’t depend on anyone to buy her wines. A lesson in courage, strength and independence for all of us! “, The executive wrote in the publication.

The old woman’s great-granddaughter, Pâmela Cristina Matias Gomes, told G1 that several people in her family are employees of that firm and that the great-grandmother always showed interest in being part of the company. So they helped her put together the CV and Pâmela sent the document on WhatsApp. The resume did not go unnoticed by the HR analyst.

The 101-year-old grandmother became a celebrity on social media. Photo: Facebook.

“She sent a message: ‘Juliana, do an interview with my grandmother’ “Araujo explained. “Then, when I saw the date of birth, I was scared and said: ‘For the love of God, pass me the curriculum’. She sent it and I found the most beautiful thing, her photo,” Juliana said.

Given the enormous repercussion of the publication, Araujo pointed out: “I shared it because it was something that changed my day, this lady gave us a lesson on female empowerment by giving us this class. “

“This lady gave us a lesson on female empowerment.” Photo: Facebook.

Here begins the second part of the story. Is that as a result of what happened, a wine company contacted the family and said that will donate bottles every month to the old woman. But it did not end there.

“There are many companies that are getting in touchThey want his phone number and he’s already won a lot of wine that I know of. He is a celebrity in the city, everyone talks about it, “Juliana said.

“There are many companies that are getting in touch.” Photo: Facebook.

Wait, there is still more. Yes, because the centennial woman received a job offer: to be a digital influencer for a wine brand. Pâmela, the old woman’s great-granddaughter, described what happened: “They contacted us, we told them the whole story, and the owner of the wine brand made us a video call. He talked a lot with my grandmother and fell in love with her. He said he wanted to give her a job and asked her if she would like to be a wine tasting girl, “she told G1.

“I saw the story on the internet and I thought it was incredible, it has a lot to do with the brand I’m building. Then I called Doña María and we talked. I already sent her the wines, then now she’ll taste it and, if all goes well, he will be our ‘influencer’ in our social networks “, says Diogo.

According to Diogo, if Doña María likes the products, the company will combine a monthly salary with the old woman to produce content for the brand’s social networks. The idea is to make videos of the grandmother tasting wines and saying what she thinks about drinks. At 101 and without knowing how to read or write, the woman will be a star of the networks.

“This week he will receive the wines and we are going to start producing material for Women’s Day. There is nothing fairer than paying homage to doña María, the best example of recent times for a woman who thinks differently, fights for what she wants and who, even at 101 years old, wants to buy her wines without depending on anyone ”, Diogo pointed out.

“I’m happy, you know, because it’s giving me courage. Makes me want to cry“Maria said in a video released by the family. It is clear that this grandmother showed that it is never too late to dare to change things.